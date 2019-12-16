At the Path of the Shinobi lies many routes

What route will you take?

Top Features

Persistent gameplay: TheNinja-RPG is always running and can be accessed from anywhere in the world with a web connection.

Combat System: Our unique combat system allows for PvP battles of up to 10 vs. 10 at a time. Be challenged in missions, on quests, in one of the three different arenas, or by challenging members of other villages to combat.

Village Setup: Choose one of five villages which you will support. As you fight for your village, the village and everyone in it will become stronger. As you advance, you may even become part of the special village ANBU squads. You can also chose to be an outlaw within the evil Syndicate.

Missions & Quests: Undertake vital missions or undergo daring quests to prove you are the greatest ninja in your vilage.

Profession & Crafting: Build your own weapons and armour, hunt and mine for materials or take out rogue ninja and patch up your allies when you become a master of your chosen profession.

Events: Take part in a constantly evolving story, and guide your character through the challenges that will shape the future of Seichi.

Training: Reach the heights of power with TheNinja-RPG's training system! Train your offences, learn new techniques and master your defences to become the greatest ninja the world has ever seen!

Clan System: Create a clan with your friends and lead them to glory as you battle your foes to become the most powerful clan in your village.

Originality: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind ninja experience in a unique world where you don't just play as a ninja, you become one.